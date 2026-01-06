Deep Dive Into Certara Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Certara and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 20.2% from the previous average price target of $15.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Certara's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $13.00 - Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Sean Dodge BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $9.00 - Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Certara. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Certara compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Certara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Certara's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Certara's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Certara

Certara Inc accelerates medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. It provides modeling and simulation, regulatory science, and assessment software and services to help clients reduce clinical trials, accelerate regulatory approval and increase patient access to medicines. The company has its business presence in the Americas which is also it key revenue generating market, EMEA and Asia Pacific region.

Certara: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Certara's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Certara's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Certara's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Certara's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

