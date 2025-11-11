4 Analysts Have This To Say About Marriott Vacations

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations, revealing an average target of $77.25, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. A 25.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $103.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Marriott Vacations among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $58.00 $85.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $64.00 $87.00 Aaron Hecht Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $60.00 $115.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $127.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Marriott Vacations's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Marriott Vacations's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Marriott Vacations's Background

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

A Deep Dive into Marriott Vacations's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Marriott Vacations showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.3% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

