A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Casella Waste Systems Through 4 Analysts

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Casella Waste Systems, revealing an average target of $107.75, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. A decline of 5.48% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Casella Waste Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Grippin Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $88.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $113.00 - William Grippin Barclays Announces Underweight $88.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Casella Waste Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Casella Waste Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Casella Waste Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Inc is a solid waste removal company, providing resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company's reportable segments on Geographical basis include Eastern, Western and Mid-Atlantic regions through the Resource solution segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Western region segment. The company's services include Recycling, Collection, Organics, Energy, Landfills, Special Waste as well as Professional Services.

Casella Waste Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Casella Waste Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Casella Waste Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casella Waste Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casella Waste Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Casella Waste Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

