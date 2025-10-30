Where Steven Madden Stands With Analysts

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.0, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 40.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $29.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Steven Madden's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $43.00 $26.00 Steven Madden Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $32.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $40.00 $34.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Steven Madden's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Steven Madden's Background

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Financial Insights: Steven Madden

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Steven Madden adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

