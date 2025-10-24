4 Analysts Assess TransUnion: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TransUnion, presenting an average target of $101.5, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.14%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransUnion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $93.00 $110.00 Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $83.00 $96.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Announces Buy $115.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TransUnion's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries. About 20%-25% of its revenue comes from international markets.

TransUnion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.15.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

