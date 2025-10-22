Demystifying DTE Energy: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DTE Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $146.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $158.00 and a low estimate of $137.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.2% increase from the previous average price target of $140.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of DTE Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $137.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $138.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $148.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $147.00 - David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $137.00 $140.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $144.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DTE Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DTE Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into DTE Energy's Background

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Breaking Down DTE Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

