Demystifying Blackstone: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $185.91, along with a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.93% increase from the previous average price target of $175.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Blackstone by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $170.00 $185.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $173.00 $181.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $171.00 $181.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $190.00 - Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $181.00 $157.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $181.00 $168.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $197.00 $165.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $195.00 $180.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $168.00 Brian Brungardt Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $192.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Blackstone's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.211 trillion in total asset under management, including $887 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 32% of base management fees), real estate (32% and 36%), credit and insurance (33% and 25%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

A Deep Dive into Blackstone's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Blackstone displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.18%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

