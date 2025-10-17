Beyond The Numbers: 21 Analysts Discuss Veeva Systems Stock

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 5 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 8 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $323.71, along with a high estimate of $380.00 and a low estimate of $222.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $300.67, the current average has increased by 7.66%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Veeva Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $355.00 $355.00 David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Buy $380.00 $297.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $330.00 $290.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Outperform $325.00 $295.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $349.00 $329.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $290.00 $274.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $300.00 $270.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $222.00 $210.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $340.00 $310.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $341.00 $326.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $325.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $310.00 $285.00 David Larsen BTIG Raises Buy $340.00 $335.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $295.00 Joe Meares Truist Securities Raises Hold $275.00 $268.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $295.00 $285.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $355.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $355.00 $325.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $326.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Veeva Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Veeva Systems: A Closer Look

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Veeva Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Veeva Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

