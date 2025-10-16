6 Analysts Have This To Say About Ramaco Resources

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.67, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.33, the current average has increased by 149.15%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ramaco Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Announces Outperform $63.00 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $14.00 Alex Fuhrman LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Announces Buy $50.00 - Matthew Key Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $42.00 - Chris LaFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $45.00 $27.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Raises Buy $24.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ramaco Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ramaco Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ramaco Resources: A Closer Look

Ramaco Resources Inc is a United States-based company that operates as a pure-play metallurgical coal company with operations in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its portfolio includes high-quality metallurgical coal reserves & resources, with a focus on properties such as Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben. These properties are strategically located to serve North American blast furnace steel mills and coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Additionally, the company controls mineral deposits in Sheridan, Wyoming, exploring potential opportunities in rare earth elements and coal-to-carbon-based products. Operations are concentrated in the Appalachian basin, with active mines at Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben mining complexes.

A Deep Dive into Ramaco Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ramaco Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.52% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ramaco Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ramaco Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ramaco Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ramaco Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

