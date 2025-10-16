Where Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $43.57, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.62% from the previous average price target of $41.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Syndax Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Y. Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $40.00 - Justin Zelin BTIG Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Bradley Canino Stifel Announces Buy $44.00 - Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Bradley Canino Guggenheim Announces Buy $34.00 - Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Justin Zelin BTIG Raises Buy $56.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Syndax Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Syndax Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Syndax Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Syndax Pharmaceuticals Better

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. Its product candidates include revumenib and axatilimab. It is developing revumenib, a selective menin-MLL inhibitor for KMT2A-rearranged (MLL-r) and NPM1-mutant acute leukemias, including ALL and AML. It is also developing axatilimab, a CSF-1R-blocking antibody for cGVHD and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Entinostat is its oral, small molecule product candidate that has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells. The business activity of the group is functioned through the region of the United States.

Key Indicators: Syndax Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Syndax Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 984.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Syndax Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -189.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Syndax Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.