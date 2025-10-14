24 Analysts Assess Roblox: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 24 analysts have published ratings on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 14 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 8 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Roblox, presenting an average target of $152.62, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $123.50, the current average has increased by 23.58%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roblox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Heaney Jefferies Raises Hold $130.00 $126.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $155.00 $152.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $153.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $150.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $173.00 $159.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $171.00 $159.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $150.00 $135.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $153.00 $116.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $77.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $76.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $62.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $142.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $159.00 $79.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $142.00 $110.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $84.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $138.00 $105.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $81.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $152.00 $123.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $135.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 110 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Roblox: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Roblox's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -83.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, Roblox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

