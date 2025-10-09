5 Analysts Have This To Say About Popular

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $143.4, along with a high estimate of $153.00 and a low estimate of $132.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.62% from the previous average price target of $133.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Popular by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arren Cyganovich Truist Securities Announces Buy $153.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $132.00 $125.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $142.00 $133.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Popular. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Popular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Popular's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Popular's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Popular

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, a bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. The Corporation's reportable segments consist of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S.

Popular: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Popular displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Popular's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Popular's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

