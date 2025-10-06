Demystifying Sherwin-Williams: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $389.08, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $375.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $387.42, the current average has increased by 0.43%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sherwin-Williams among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $400.00 $395.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $380.00 $375.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $400.00 $380.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $375.00 $296.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $395.00 $410.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $385.00 $400.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $391.00 $405.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $375.00 $385.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $380.00 $395.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $378.00 $390.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $400.00 $420.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $410.00 $398.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sherwin-Williams's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Sherwin-Williams's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sherwin-Williams analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Key Indicators: Sherwin-Williams's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

