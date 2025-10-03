A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Charter Communications Through 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $333.22, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $223.00. A 17.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $405.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Charter Communications among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $430.00 $500.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Lowers Buy $355.00 $440.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Lowers Outperform $350.00 $380.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $223.00 - Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $300.00 - John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $355.00 $425.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $370.00 $430.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Underweight $275.00 $341.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $341.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Charter Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Charter Communications's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Charter Communications Better

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

Charter Communications's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Charter Communications showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.59% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, Charter Communications faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

