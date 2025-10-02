Breaking Down e.l.f. Beauty: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for e.l.f. Beauty, presenting an average target of $137.67, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Observing a 9.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $125.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of e.l.f. Beauty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $155.00 $137.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $140.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $150.00 - Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $128.00 $121.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $134.00 $114.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $128.00 $150.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $130.00 $132.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $120.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $120.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $105.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $123.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $95.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of e.l.f. Beauty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

e.l.f. Beauty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.02% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

