Breaking Down Mid-America Apartment: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $156.21, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $142.00. Experiencing a 5.37% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $165.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Mid-America Apartment by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $150.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $155.00 $156.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $154.00 $152.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $156.00 $173.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $170.00 $180.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $150.00 $161.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $169.00 $177.00 Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $172.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $152.00 $155.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $153.00 $170.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $155.00 $163.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $155.00 $158.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Sell $142.00 $149.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Mid-America Apartment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Mid-America Apartment: A Closer Look

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

A Deep Dive into Mid-America Apartment's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.85.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

