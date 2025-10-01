Analyst Expectations For Roper Technologies's Future

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $638.0, a high estimate of $703.00, and a low estimate of $550.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.92% increase from the previous average price target of $632.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Roper Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $550.00 $562.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Announces Buy $626.00 - Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $687.00 $668.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $577.00 $561.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $685.00 $675.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $703.00 $695.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Roper Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Roper Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Roper Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Roper Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a holding company focused on acquiring, managing, and developing niche market-leading technology businesses. The company operates a decentralized business model whereby each portfolio company operates independently from the others. Roper positions itself as a free cash flow compounder, whereby excess free cash flow generated by its portfolio businesses is repatriated to the parent company, which is then utilized to acquire additional businesses. Presently, the company operates 30 distinct businesses with over three-fourths of the revenue coming from software products and over two-thirds of revenue coming from recurring and reoccurring sources.

Roper Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Roper Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Roper Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roper Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roper Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roper Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

