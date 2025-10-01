Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE:O) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $62.4, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.87% from the previous average price target of $59.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Realty Income among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $64.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $63.00 $60.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $60.00 $58.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $58.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $66.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Realty Income. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Realty Income's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Realty Income's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Realty Income analyst ratings.

Delving into Realty Income's Background

Realty Income owns roughly 15,600 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Realty Income's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Realty Income's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.17% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Realty Income's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Realty Income's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Realty Income's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

