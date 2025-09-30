Assessing Cousins Props: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.5, with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.75, the current average has increased by 2.36%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Cousins Props's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $32.00 $31.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $31.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cousins Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cousins Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cousins Props compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cousins Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cousins Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cousins Props's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cousins Props analyst ratings.

Get to Know Cousins Props Better

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. The segments operates in following geographical areas: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, and other markets. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Cousins Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cousins Props's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cousins Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.