Assessing Pinterest: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.93, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.15% increase from the previous average price target of $40.79.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pinterest is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Outperform $50.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $35.00 $34.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $37.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $42.00 $40.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $45.00 $40.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pinterest. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pinterest's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Pinterest: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

