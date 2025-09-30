eBay Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (20 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 8 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $87.45, along with a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Observing a 18.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.58.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of eBay among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $98.00 - Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $101.00 $89.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $70.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $77.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $66.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $75.00 $68.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $100.00 $78.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $95.00 $74.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $85.00 $69.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $87.00 $82.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $78.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $70.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $71.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $73.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $68.00 $62.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $81.00 $74.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of eBay's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know eBay Better

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Breaking Down eBay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: eBay displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

