Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Zillow Gr

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $88.57, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average has increased by 10.08% from the previous average price target of $80.46.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zillow Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Outperform $100.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $87.00 $87.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $105.00 $75.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $75.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $84.00 $76.00 Dae Lee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $93.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $88.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $60.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $92.00 $90.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $94.00 $82.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Zillow Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zillow Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Premier Agent and others.

Financial Milestones: Zillow Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Zillow Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.51% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.