Analyst Expectations For Celanese's Future

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Celanese (NYSE:CE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.62, along with a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 4.67% from the previous average price target of $60.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Celanese among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Lowers Hold $43.00 $47.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $63.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $47.00 $55.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $59.00 $65.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $77.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $72.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $67.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $66.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Raises Neutral $59.00 $50.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $72.00 $66.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $77.00 $76.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $65.00 $52.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $51.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celanese. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Celanese's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Celanese's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Celanese's Background

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Celanese: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Celanese's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.