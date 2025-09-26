Assessing Morgan Stanley: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Morgan Stanley, revealing an average target of $156.25, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $130.50, the current average has increased by 19.73%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Morgan Stanley among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $155.00 $130.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $145.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $160.00 $127.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Morgan Stanley's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Morgan Stanley analyst ratings.

Delving into Morgan Stanley's Background

Morgan Stanley is a massive global financial services firm, with offices in 42 countries and more than 80,000 employees as of year-end 2024. The firm cut its teeth in investment banking and institutional trading, where it maintains a strong presence today, but generates the lion share of its income from wealth and asset management franchises, where it boasted $7.9 trillion in client assets at the end of its most recent fiscal year. After reincorporation as a bank holding company in the wake of the great financial crisis, Morgan Stanley also boasts a top 10 banking franchise by deposits, with nearly $400 billion in customer deposits, predominately attributable to cash sweeps from its wealth management and brokerage businesses.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Morgan Stanley

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Morgan Stanley's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

