Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Dentsply Sirona

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 6.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dentsply Sirona is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $18.00 $21.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $17.00 $19.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dentsply Sirona's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dentsply Sirona's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dentsply Sirona analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (technologically advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology, and equipment through third-party distributors. The remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as the Byte clear aligner).

A Deep Dive into Dentsply Sirona's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dentsply Sirona's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dentsply Sirona's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Dentsply Sirona faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.