5 Analysts Have This To Say About Dana

Analysts' ratings for Dana (NYSE: DAN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.6, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.61% increase from the previous average price target of $21.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dana is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $19.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $24.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $24.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dana. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dana's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dana

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Breaking Down Dana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dana's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

