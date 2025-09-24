TE Connectivity Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for TE Connectivity TEL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $205.33, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 15.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $177.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TE Connectivity is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $204.00 $186.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $170.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $200.00 $156.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $185.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $186.00 $148.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $201.00 $185.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $168.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $156.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TE Connectivity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of TE Connectivity's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TE Connectivity analyst ratings.

Discovering TE Connectivity: A Closer Look

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

Breaking Down TE Connectivity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TE Connectivity's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TE Connectivity's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: TE Connectivity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

