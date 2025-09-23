What Analysts Are Saying About Henry Schein Stock

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Henry Schein HSIC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $75.56, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has decreased by 4.21% from the previous average price target of $78.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Henry Schein's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $83.00 - Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $80.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $78.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $78.00 $86.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $75.00 $80.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $72.00 $82.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Henry Schein's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Henry Schein's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Henry Schein's Background

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company's reportable segments are Global Distribution and Value-Added Services; Global Specialty Products; and Global Technology. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global Distribution and Value-Added Services segment, which includes distribution to the dental and medical markets of national brand and corporate brand merchandise, as well as equipment and related technical services.

Henry Schein: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Henry Schein showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.32% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Henry Schein's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

