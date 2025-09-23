Demystifying Affiliated Managers Group: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Affiliated Managers Group AMG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group, revealing an average target of $247.33, a high estimate of $331.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $214.50, the current average has increased by 15.31%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Affiliated Managers Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $331.00 $236.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $255.00 $214.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $240.00 $200.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $218.00 $197.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Affiliated Managers Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to mid-size boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of June 2025, AMG's affiliate network—which includes firms like Abacus Capital and Pantheon dedicated to private markets (which accounted for 19% of AUM), AQR Capital and Capula Investment Management in liquid alternatives (24%), and Harding Loevner, Tweedy Browne, Parnassus, and Yacktman in equities, multi-asset, and bond strategies (57%)—had $771 billion in managed assets.

Breaking Down Affiliated Managers Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Affiliated Managers Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.42% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affiliated Managers Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affiliated Managers Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

