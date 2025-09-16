Breaking Down Eastman Chemical: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Eastman Chemical EMN in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.89, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. A decline of 14.04% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Eastman Chemical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $65.00 $87.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $74.00 $91.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $68.00 $90.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $79.00 $93.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $80.00 $92.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $93.00 $106.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $101.00 $107.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Eastman Chemical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Eastman Chemical Better

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Key Indicators: Eastman Chemical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Eastman Chemical's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eastman Chemical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

