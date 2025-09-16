Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Dave & Buster's Enter Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.04% lower than the prior average price target of $28.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Dave & Buster's Enter by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $22.00 $27.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $27.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dave & Buster's Enter. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dave & Buster's Enter compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dave & Buster's Enter's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Dave & Buster's Enter's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dave & Buster's Enter's Background

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Dave & Buster's Enter: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Dave & Buster's Enter's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.47%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dave & Buster's Enter's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave & Buster's Enter's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 21.88, Dave & Buster's Enter faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

