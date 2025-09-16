Assessing Baidu: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Baidu BIDU, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $114.0, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.2% increase from the previous average price target of $109.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Baidu. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Kramer Arete Research Announces Buy $143.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $84.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Baidu's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Baidu's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Key Indicators: Baidu's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Baidu's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

