Clear Secure Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Clear Secure YOU, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.0, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has increased by 16.44% from the previous average price target of $29.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Clear Secure among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Announces Buy $45.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $25.00 $23.00 Benjamin Miller Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $28.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Clear Secure's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Clear Secure's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Clear Secure

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Clear Secure: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Clear Secure showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.52% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clear Secure's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clear Secure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Clear Secure's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

