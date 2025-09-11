Safehold Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Safehold SAFE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.33, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 6.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Safehold is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $16.00 $18.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $28.00 $32.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Safehold's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Safehold

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that are net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Safehold: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Safehold showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Safehold's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.83.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

