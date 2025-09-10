Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For America Movil

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on America Movil AMX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.12, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $20.40. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.64% increase from the previous average price target of $18.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive America Movil. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Cardona Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $15.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Neutral $21.10 $20.40 Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Neutral $20.40 $19.60

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into America Movil's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind America Movil

America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 300 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm's largest market, providing about 35% of service revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with about 60% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 20% of service revenue. Movil sold its low-margin wireless resale business in the US to Verizon in 2021 and now owns a 1.4% stake in the US telecom giant. The firm also holds a 61% stake in Telekom Austria.

America Movil: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: America Movil's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: America Movil's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): America Movil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): America Movil's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, America Movil adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

