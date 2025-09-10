A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On FactSet Research Systems Through 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for FactSet Research Systems FDS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $421.43, a high estimate of $503.00, and a low estimate of $355.00. Experiencing a 3.78% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $438.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FactSet Research Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $394.00 $448.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $355.00 $405.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $452.00 $448.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $405.00 $402.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $393.00 $390.00 David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $448.00 $470.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of FactSet Research Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FactSet Research Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering FactSet Research Systems: A Closer Look

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for roughly 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FactSet Research Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FactSet Research Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.94% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

