A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Huntsman Through 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Huntsman HUN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.78, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 15.98% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Huntsman among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $10.00 $12.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $13.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $12.00 $13.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntsman. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Huntsman's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Huntsman's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Huntsman's Background

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Huntsman

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Huntsman's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.84%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntsman's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

