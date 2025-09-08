Assessing Dow: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dow DOW over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dow, presenting an average target of $26.64, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Experiencing a 14.7% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $31.23.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Dow's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Lowers Hold $23.00 $28.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $28.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $30.00 $31.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $35.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $26.00 $30.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $35.00 Eric Boyes Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $32.00 $56.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $22.00 $29.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Announces Hold $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dow's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dow's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dow analyst ratings.

Delving into Dow's Background

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

A Deep Dive into Dow's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dow's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.