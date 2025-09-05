Analyst Expectations For Braze's Future

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Braze BRZE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 4 5 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.38, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.59% lower than the prior average price target of $44.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Braze by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $43.00 $48.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $39.00 $35.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $38.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $35.00 $45.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $43.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Announces Outperform $40.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Braze. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Braze. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Braze's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Braze's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

About Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Braze's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Braze showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.64% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.