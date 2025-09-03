What Analysts Are Saying About MFA Finl Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for MFA Finl MFA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.38, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 4.6% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MFA Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $10.50 $10.00 Mikhail Goberman JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MFA Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MFA Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MFA Finl compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MFA Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MFA Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MFA Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MFA Finl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into MFA Finl's Background

MFA Financial Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. Its principal business objective is to deliver shareholder value through the generation of distributable income and through asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The company selectively invests in residential mortgage assets with a focus on credit analysis, projected prepayment rates, interest rate sensitivity and expected return. The company's reportable segments include mortgage-related assets and Lima One.

MFA Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MFA Finl's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MFA Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MFA Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, MFA Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.