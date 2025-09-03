Analyst Expectations For AppFolio's Future

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated AppFolio APPF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $315.5, with a high estimate of $375.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has increased by 21.53% from the previous average price target of $259.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of AppFolio's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $311.00 $295.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $375.00 $350.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Buy $350.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $350.00 $240.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $267.00 $205.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $240.00 $208.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AppFolio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AppFolio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppFolio compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppFolio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AppFolio's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of AppFolio's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AppFolio analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About AppFolio

AppFolio Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for the real estate industry. Its property management software offers property managers an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The group's products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). Its solutions are AppFolio Property Manager Core, AppFolio Property Manager Plus, and AppFolio Property Manager Max. It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation, and electronic payment services. Its markets are Single-Family, Multifamily, Student Housing, Affordable Housing, Community Associations, Commercial, and Investment Management. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions in the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

Understanding the Numbers: AppFolio's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AppFolio's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.35% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AppFolio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppFolio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppFolio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.