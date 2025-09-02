A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On ITT Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ITT ITT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ITT, revealing an average target of $194.5, a high estimate of $202.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Marking an increase of 11.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $174.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of ITT by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $168.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $202.00 $197.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $192.00 $180.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $197.00 $171.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Raises Buy $186.00 $159.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ITT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ITT's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ITT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About ITT

ITT began its journey as International Telephone & Telegraph in 1920. Through decades of acquisitions in the mid-1900s, ITT went from manufacturing telephone switching equipment to operating hotels, car rentals, insurance agencies, and bread bakeries. In 1995, the firm split into three separate entities, one of which is the ITT in current operation. After a few more spinoffs in 2011, today ITT Inc. sells automotive, industrial, and aerospace products such as brake pads, seals, pumps, valves, connectors, and regulators. It has operations around the globe with notable exposures to North America, Europe, and Asia.

Breaking Down ITT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ITT displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ITT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

