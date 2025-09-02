Where Inspire Medical Systems Stands With Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems INSP underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $148.36, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. Highlighting a 25.21% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $198.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Inspire Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $150.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $97.00 $116.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $116.00 $149.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $125.00 $190.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $150.00 $270.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $174.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $270.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $215.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $140.00 $175.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $233.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $195.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $197.00 $216.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $200.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $149.00 $176.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Inspire Medical Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Inspire Medical Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Inspire Medical Systems: A Closer Look

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Inspire Medical Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inspire Medical Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Inspire Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

