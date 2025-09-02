Assessing Hubbell: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Hubbell HUBB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hubbell, presenting an average target of $436.67, a high estimate of $490.00, and a low estimate of $414.00. This current average has increased by 6.42% from the previous average price target of $410.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Hubbell among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $490.00 $445.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $431.00 $420.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $420.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $420.00 $414.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $420.00 $363.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $414.00 $400.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hubbell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hubbell's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hubbell's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hubbell Better

Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the eponymous company was the conduit through which the pull-chain lamp socket was originally sold. Hubbell has since grown into an electricity transmission and distribution behemoth, housing more than 75 brands that sell components found on power lines, electrical substations, and within commercial and industrial buildings. The company's primary operations are within the United States, where around 90% of revenue is derived.

Hubbell's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hubbell displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hubbell's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

