Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Macerich Stock

Analysts' ratings for Macerich MAC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.75, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.67, the current average has increased by 5.49%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Macerich by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Underweight $19.00 $18.00 Destiny Hance Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $25.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $18.00 $22.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Macerich's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Macerich

Macerich invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 10 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with two power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 42.1 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $837 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in March 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Macerich

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Macerich displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, Macerich adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

