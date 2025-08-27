Assessing Advanced Energy Indus: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Advanced Energy Indus AEIS were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $154.17, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Observing a 13.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $135.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Advanced Energy Indus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Advanced Energy Indus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Advanced Energy Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Advanced Energy Indus: A Closer Look

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in United States, with the rest from Mexico, Taiwan, China and All others.

Advanced Energy Indus: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Advanced Energy Indus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

