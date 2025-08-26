Breaking Down Ashland: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ashland ASH, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $63.75, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Experiencing a 4.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $66.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ashland. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandra Yates Argus Research Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $64.00 $73.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $50.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $73.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ashland. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ashland compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ashland's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ashland's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ashland

Ashland Inc is a world-wide specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into four distinct segments: life sciences, personal care, specialty additives, and intermediates. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. The life sciences segment derives maximum revenue. The company generates its sales from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Others.

Understanding the Numbers: Ashland's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ashland's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ashland's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -160.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ashland's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ashland's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ashland's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

