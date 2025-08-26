A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Progyny Through 5 Analysts

Progyny PGNY underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.2, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a 11.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Progyny by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $23.00 $21.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $27.00 $24.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $28.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progyny. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Progyny's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Progyny Better

Progyny Inc is a benefits management company specializing in fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments, and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Progyny

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Progyny's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

