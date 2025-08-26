Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Magna International

Magna International MGA has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Magna International and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.01% increase from the previous average price target of $41.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Magna International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ty Collin CIBC Raises Neutral $47.00 $46.00 Brian Morrison TD Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $40.00 $37.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Jonathan Goldman Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $44.00 $38.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $37.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magna International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Magna International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Magna International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Magna International's Background

Magna International prides itself on an entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines the distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contract vehicle assembly. In 2024, 48% of Magna's USD 42.8 billion of revenue came from North America, while Europe accounted for approximately 37% and Asia the remainder. The firm's top six customers constituted 72.9% of revenue, with the top three being GM, Mercedes, and Ford. GM was the largest contributor at 15.4%. Magna was founded in 1957, has over 170,000 employees, and is based in Aurora, Ontario.

Magna International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Magna International's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magna International's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Magna International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

