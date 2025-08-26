Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Veeva Systems Stock

Ratings for Veeva Systems VEEV were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $294.62, a high estimate of $329.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $265.38, the current average has increased by 11.02%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Veeva Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $326.00 $300.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $325.00 $285.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Outperform $295.00 $280.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $329.00 $265.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $285.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $325.00 $255.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $295.00 $272.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $250.00 Joe Meares Truist Securities Raises Hold $230.00 $217.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $310.00 $285.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $210.00 $201.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $285.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Veeva Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veeva Systems analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Veeva Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Veeva Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.71% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.